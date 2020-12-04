Messi is named ESPN’s best forward of the year, Ronaldo is third

Argentine Barcelona footballer Lionel Messi topped the list of the best forwards of the year according to the American TV channel ESPN. Messi scored 31 goals in 44 games last season, while Ronaldo scored 37 times in 46 games.

ESPN has announced a list of the top 100 players of the year by position on the site. Messi took first place among the forwards, the second was the striker of the French “Paris Saint-Germain” Kilian Mbappé, and the top three footballers of the Turin “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo became the second. Also in the top 10 are Neymar (PSG), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Son Heung Min (Tottenham), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Josip Ilicic (Atalanta).

The top three coaches were Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern) and Josep Guardiola (Manchester City).