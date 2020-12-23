Messi: ‘I never thought I would break any records in football’

The Argentine striker of the FC Barcelona Lionel Messi said that he never thought that he could break any records in football at the start of his career.

Messi on Tuesday scored a goal in the match of the 15th round of the Spanish championship against Valladolid (3: 0), and this ball was for the 33-year-old Argentine 644th in his career for Barcelona. Thus, Messi became the top scorer in football’s history in goals for one club, beating the three-time world champion in the Brazilian national team Pele, who scored 643 goals for Brazilian Santos.