Argentine Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has set another incredible record.

The Catalan club’s main star became the first player in the history of La Primera to score ten or more goals in fifteen consecutive seasons. A historic achievement for Messi in the match against “Granada”. The Argentine scored a brace, scoring only 11 goals in the season.

Barcelona defeated their opponents 4-0 and moved up to the third place with 34 points. “Granada” remained on the seventh line of the Spanish Championship standings.