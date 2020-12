The Barcelona striker became the record holder for the number of goals in matches for one club.

The famous striker Lionel Messi broke the legendary Brazilian footballer Pele’s record and now scored the most goals while playing for one club.

Three days after matching Pele, who scored 643 goals for Santos in his native Brazil, Messi scored the 644th goal for Barcelona.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Argentine scored the third and final goal in a 3-0 win over Valladolid.