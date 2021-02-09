Messi appeared on the French magazine cover in the PSG kit

Barcelona Lionel Messi captain appeared on the cover of France Football magazine in Paris Saint-Germain’s uniform (PSG). The image is available on the website of the publication.

On February 4, Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman assessed the chances of Messi leaving the club. The specialist said that, most likely, the forward will not remain in the team. Koeman noted that he likes working with the Argentine, as he watches the player’s growth every day.

On February 2, the financial benefit for Barcelona from the presence in the Messi club was calculated. According to analysts, since 2017, the footballer has earned 619.2 million euros for the team, while the Catalans spent 383.6 million on him during the same period. Thus, the net profit of blue garnet was 235.6 million. That’s about 30 per cent of all Barcelona’s earnings since 2017.

In the summer of 2020, Messi intended to leave the Catalans. The main contender for him was called the English “Manchester City”. However, the Barcelona management managed to persuade the player to stay with the club. The current agreement expires in the summer of 2021.