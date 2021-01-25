Merkel discussed with Biden the situation around Afghanistan and Iran, trade and climate
German Chancellor invites US President to visit Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a telephone conversation with US President Joseph Biden, discussed foreign policy, the pandemic, and trade, and invited him to visit Berlin when the epidemic situation allows. This was reported on Monday by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany.
The two sides “talked about foreign policy issues, especially regarding Afghanistan and Iran, as well as [discussed] trade and climate policy,” the statement said.
“The Chancellor invited President Biden to pay a visit to Germany as soon as the situation with the pandemic allows,” the press service of the German Cabinet of Ministers said.