Merkel criticized the US sanctions against the Nord stream-2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called “inappropriate means” of extraterritorial US sanctions against the “Nord stream-2.”

“We are not talking about the fact that there are no relations between the United States and Russia in the oil sector, for example. We need to consider all this in general, talk to each other, (whether) there is a desire to trade gas with Russia at all, what kind of dependence will be recognized… I consider these extraterritorial sanctions, in any case, a means that is inappropriate,” Merkel said.

“Nord stream-2” involves constructing two strands of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project is actively opposed by the United States, promoting its liquefied natural gas in the EU and Ukraine, and some European countries. The United States in December 2019 imposed sanctions against the gas pipeline, as a result of which the Swiss Allseas was forced to stop laying.