Mercedes recalls over a million vehicles due to malfunction

Mercedes-Benz recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles due to an emergency call system malfunctioning, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

It is noted that Mercedes-Benz previously became aware of the accident in Europe when the automatic emergency call system sent an incorrect signal about the location of the car. The company opened an investigation in October 2019 and found other similar cases. At the same time, according to a company representative, they were not recorded in the USA.

Recalls are subject to vehicles from 2016 to 2021, including models CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC and G. K, Daimler Vans also announced the recall of the 2016-2020 Metris and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.

Also, Mercedes said it would notify car owners and update the software for free. The recall is expected to begin on April 6th.

According to Bloomberg, the American division of Mercedes-Benz reported the recall.