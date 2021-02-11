Men’s magazine Hustler owner Larry Flynt dies

The American owner of pornographic magazine Hustler, Larry Flint, has died at the age of 78, TMZ reports, citing sources in his family.

According to the source, Flint died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, the cause of death was heart failure.

In October 2017, Flint offered $ 10 million for information that would allow the impeachment of the then-President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Flint published the first issue of Hustler magazine in 1974. This magazine, which publishes explicit women’s photos, brought Flint fame and countless lawsuits. In March 1978, serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin shot the owner of a Hustler in the courtyard of the courthouse, where the hearings were held in the case of Flint, who was accused of distributing obscene materials.

After the injury, Flint, then 35, became disabled and had been using a wheelchair ever since. In 1996, director Milos Forman made the film The People vs. Larry Flint based on the publisher’s biography, which won the Golden Bear, the leading award of the Berlin Film Festival.