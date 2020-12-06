Memories live wallpaper on Google Photos

Last September, the Google Photos branded app added a Memories tab so that users can rediscover old photos and videos. And now Google has introduced a new feature for it.

Live wallpapers have been added to the application, which shows photos from memories and is played in a loop. Such wallpapers can be set on the main screen of the gadget.

The innovation is displayed in the standard wallpaper selection panel. The preview pane shows how the memories will be displayed on the home screen. If you like the result – click “Set wallpaper” in the lower right corner. The preview pane also has an Open Photos button to open Google Photos, but you won’t find any additional customization options.

The new feature is available in version 5.22 of Google Photos. The update has just started rolling out on the Google Play store; if you have not received the update yet, download and install it yourself.