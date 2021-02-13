Free News

Melania Trump opened her “office”

The wife of former US President Donald Trump, Melania, announced the opening of the “Office of Melania Trump.”

“Melania Trump announces the opening of Melania Trump’s Office. Stay tuned for news and updates on this account,” reads the only message on the organization’s account, which was republished on her Twitter page by the former first lady.

Earlier, CNN reported that Melania Trump plans to open an office in Palm Beach to support her Be Best initiative. The former first lady promoted a healthy lifestyle among children and adolescents, especially safe use of the Internet and the fight against drug and drug addiction.

 

