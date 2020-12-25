Meizu has created a new brand – Lipro

Meizu is preparing for the official presentation of its new sub-brand.

The brand was named Lipro, formed from the words Life and Pro. The company says it will be smart home devices designed to improve the quality of life.

Meizu has already sent invitations to the Lipro brand presentation. It is scheduled for January 5th.

What kind of products will be presented under the Lipro brand is still unknown. But earlier, Meizu had registered Lipro-branded electric door openers, electric door closers, fingerprint door locks, and other home automation products under the Lipro brand.