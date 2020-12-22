Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro will receive stable version of Android 11 in spring 2021

Meizu said when it would start updating smartphones to the latest operating system, Android 11. As usual, the firmware will have to wait.

The update has so far been announced for the current flagship devices Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro. The beta testing program for them will be released on December 23rd. The first test build will be released in early 2021. As for the stable version of the software, unfortunately, you shouldn’t wait until spring. The deadline is long, but it’s a little faster than it was with the Android 10 update. Then the company started updating its devices at the end of May.

We will remind you, Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro came out this spring. The devices are very similar to each other. They have Super AMOLED displays with a diagonal of 6.6 inches and a frequency of 90 Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processors, various quad cameras, and 4500 mAh batteries. The regular model supports 30W wired charging, while the Pro version supports 30W wired and 27W wireless. Smartphones cost in China from $522.