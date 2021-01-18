Meghan Markle’s father decided to show her secret photos and videos

The Duchess of Sussex Megan’s father is working on a documentary in which he will show his daughter’s secret photos and videos The Sun newspaper reports.

The 76-year-old director of photography and lighting designer Thomas Markle hopes the film will be finished in 2021.

“It’s first about my life, my family, my passion for theatre and television, and how I got into this industry,” he says. “Then I’ll cover Meghan’s life, her growing up, her high school years until she went to college, and the beginning of her career.”

The father of three noted that the film would include family videos and photographs that have never appeared on the Internet. “I think we will have good material,” he stressed.

Thomas Markle has worked in television for 50 years. He won two Emmy awards for his work on the American soap opera General Hospital, which has been broadcast since April 1963.

Last year, Markle criticized his daughter’s behaviour. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s statement that they had nothing to do with the release of the book “In Search of Freedom”, where there are complaints about members of the royal family, Thomas Markle urged the Dukes of Sussex “not to whine and not complain.”

“I love my daughter, but I’m not proud of who she is today,” he said.

In February, Meghan Markle’s father accused his daughter of insulting Queen Elizabeth II and the British people. He condemned the statement made by the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry of Britain, after the suspension of the Sussex Royal trademark. “Megan and Harry are really annoying me now,” he explained. “I don’t think they have the right to use the word, Royal.”