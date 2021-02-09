Meghan Markle will not travel with Prince Harry to the UK due to their son Archie

This summer, the Dukes of Sussex planned to visit the UK for the first time since Megsit – they planned to take part in several official events, including the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Prince Philip.

According to one of the authors of the book “In Search of Freedom” Omid Scobie, 36-year-old Prince Harry will fly home alone, without his 39-year-old wife Meghan Markle and their one and a half-year-old son Archie. In his opinion, the duchess would prefer to stay with her son in the United States.

He notes that since Meghan and Harry were not vaccinated against the coronavirus, and the travel rules are somewhat complicated at the moment, the trip will be difficult from a logistics point of view.

Megan would not want to be away from Archie, and travelling with a small child under these circumstances will be very difficult. So it will be easier for Harry to fly alone. But Meghan is not going to neglect her family at all. If not for the covid, she would have gone with him, – he noted.

Scobie believes that Meghan will make up for her absence with elaborate gifts to send to the royal family. I am sure that Megan will send the queen delicious flowers for her birthday and ask Archie to help her with a postcard, he said.

Despite the rumours regularly appearing on the network about Meghan and Harry’s conflicting relationships with members of the royal family, Omid Scobie notes that the queen will always support the family of the youngest grandson.