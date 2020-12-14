Meghan Markle spoke publicly for the first time after the news of a miscarriage: video

Meghan Markle, 39, made a surprise appearance on the Sunday edition of CNN’s Heroes Special. This is her first public appearance since talking about her miscarriage last month.

The video appears to have been recorded in their courtyard with Prince Harry at their home in Montecito. Megan sat on a bench with flowers in the background.

The Duchess thanked all those who continue to support people during the coronavirus pandemic and help those in need by providing them with food and everything they need.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

Megan ended her speech with words of gratitude, which she addressed to all the volunteers who “made sure that others did not have to suffer in isolation.”

They showed us all that even in the darkest of times if we get together, we can remind someone else that there is hope and that we will be fine, ”she concluded.

After Meghan Markle moved to California with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie in the spring, the couple volunteered for charities in Los Angeles. In April, they worked with Angel Food to deliver food to those most vulnerable during the pandemic. And in June, they visited Homeboy Industries, a charity that works to improve the lives of former prisoners. Together with its members, they prepared meals for the elderly and young people of Los Angeles.