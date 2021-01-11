Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be reunited with the royal family

According to foreign press insiders, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to return to the UK and go out with their famous relatives, whom they had not seen in person since March last year.

A Sunday Times source said that in June Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend the traditional 95th-anniversary parade of Elizabeth II – Trooping the Color. In 2020, the grand event was understandably cancelled, and this year it will be the first national celebration since widespread quarantine began.

“The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to take place in London as usual, with the assumption that it may have to be adapted or shortened depending on how measures are taken at the time. But everyone really wants and strives to do this, ”said the insider.

By tradition, the royal family watches the parade on Buckingham Palace’s balcony – the last time the monarchs gathered in full force in 2019. A couple of days after Trooping the Color, another important event will take place – the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Prince Philip, wife of Elizabeth II. The queen herself, by the way, was born in April.