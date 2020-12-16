Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a contract with Spotify

39-year-old Meghan Markle and 36-year-old Prince Harry can now add another item to their resumes – the couple signed a contract with the Internet streaming audio service Spotify and became the hosts of the podcast. Yesterday, in a two-minute audio clip, they announced the service’s multi-year partnership with their newly formed production company, Archewell Audio.

Megan encouraged her husband to start a conversation. After Prince Harry said, “Shall we start? Lady first,” Meghan suggested that he take the initiative because she thought Archewell Audio “sounds really cute” with his accent. The couple introduced themselves as simply Meghan and Harry.

What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take the time and really listen, communicate with each other without distraction. 2020 turned out to be a very difficult year, and now it is especially important to do this because when we hear each other, we understand how we are all connected, ” they said in a statement.

The couple’s first podcast will be released later this month in a special holiday episode.