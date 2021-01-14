Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave Kate Middleton a surprise on her birthday

On January 9, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 37th birthday, on the occasion of which her husband, Prince William, and young children had a family tea party – more massive parties in the UK are now prohibited for obvious reasons.

After talking with her parents and Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton began to sort out cards and gifts, among which she unexpectedly found a present from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“It was a pleasant surprise. Kate didn’t expect anything from them, ”said an insider for UsWeekly.

A year ago, the Dukes of Sussex abandoned their royal obligations and left London. Since then, sources from the royal family have repeatedly noted that against the background of Megsit, the relationship between the spouses with William and Kate has become noticeably worse. However, by the end of 2020, the couples established contact: they exchanged lavish Christmas gifts and often communicated via video link during the holidays.

The UsWeekly insider also added that Prince William gave his wife earrings with diamonds and sapphires, “which she adores.” What 7-year-old George, 5-year-old Charlotte and 2-year-old Louis prepared for mom is not specified.