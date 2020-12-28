Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ask Queen Elizabeth to postpone Megsit

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their desire to abandon most of the royal obligations and gain financial independence, Elizabeth II, who knew about this almost the last, gave the spouses a year to make a final decision. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lost their titles but were able to remain patrons of some charities.

The trial period should end on March 31 next year, but the spouses want to extend it to continue their projects. The British tabloid The Sun reports that Harry and Meghan have scheduled a virtual meeting with their family at the beginning of January. The prince plans to visit his family in London personally – his trip depends on quarantine measures.

The insider adds that the Duke also hopes to regain the military positions he lost due to Megsit. In the fall, Buckingham Palace even rejected Harry’s request to lay a wreath on his behalf on Memorial Day.

It is also noted that the Sussex are planning to visit the United Kingdom for the 95th anniversary of Elizabeth II (April), the 100th anniversary of Prince Philip (June). For the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue, which will take place on July 1 – on this day, Lady Di could turn 60 years.