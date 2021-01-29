Megan Fox sparks engagement rumors with her boyfriend Colson Baker

Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, Colson Baker, are likely already engaged. The actress was recently noticed in New York with a diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand, which immediately gave rise to rumours about a new step in lovers’ relationship.

However, at the end of last year, insiders said that Megan and Coulson’s wedding would not belong incoming: supposedly the singer was seriously considering Fox as his wife.

Their friends will definitely see that they will get engaged next year, the sources noted.

The couple’s relationship developed rapidly. Last year, Megan broke up with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, with whom they had three children, and soon after that began dating the rapper.

Fox and Baker met on Midnight’s set in a Grain Field, and according to the actress, it was love at first sight.

Loving him is like falling in love with a tsunami or a forest fire, the star admitted. For the musician, this meeting also became fateful – thanks to his beloved, he overcame drug addiction.

If the rumours about the couple’s engagement are confirmed, then the actress will first have to settle all questions about child custody with her ex-husband. The couple is now in the divorce process, and Green is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three sons.