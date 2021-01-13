Megan Fox moves in with Machine Gun Kelly amid Brian Austin Green’s new romance

The relationship between the 34-year-old actress and the 30-year-old performer has reached a new level. The other day, the paparazzi noticed how Colson Baker, real name Machine Gun Kelly, takes clothes and boxes out of his house, packing everything into the car. Megan Fox fans had no doubt that after eight months of a relationship, the lovers decided to live together.

The romance of Megan and Coulson developed rapidly, and the star of “Transformers” more than once said that she had found her soul mate. However, Fox could not let the artist into her life so quickly, because she is raising three sons from Brian Austin Green – 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 3-year-old Jornie.

So far, the ex-spouses have not settled the requests for joint custody, so the boys spend an equal amount of time with them. Previously, the star of Beverly Hills 90210 often posted photos with the heirs but stopped after receiving a public reprimand from Fox for it. Greene recently confirmed an affair with dancer Sharna Burgess.