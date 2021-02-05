Megan Fox doubts that she is ready to get married a second time

As you know, a former couple of Hollywood – actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green broke up last year on Christmas Eve. The ex-spouses have three children left – the sons of Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Jornie River.

After the divorce, the father of the boys wanted to formalize the obligations of custody of the children for himself. Former husband Megan was very hurt that his wife left him for the sake of a young lover – rapper Colson Baker, known under the pseudonym Machine Gun Kelly. Fox met Baker on the set of Midnight in the Grain Field.

After breaking up, Brian did not stay alone for long and already found himself a new lover – 35-year-old dancer Sharna Burgess. But Megan, despite having a boyfriend, is in no hurry to marry again. Rumours that the actress and the musician were engaged appeared after the paparazzi noticed a ring on Fox’s ring finger. However, according to the source, Meghan has no plans to take their relationship to the next level.