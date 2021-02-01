MediaTek will supply Apple headphone accessories

The Chinese edition of UDN, citing its source, reported that MediaTek has become an Apple partner.

The Taiwanese manufacturer will supply microcircuits for Cupertinians. Naturally, we are not talking about accessories for the iPhone or iPad. According to the source, MediaTek will be making components for the low-cost Beats headphones. Like Beats Flex, for example.

Presumably, the first deliveries of microcircuits will begin this quarter. Of course, such a partnership will help MediaTek increase its bottom line. In addition, the company, working with Apple, will greatly enhance its image in the market.

Recall that MediaTek announced a couple of weeks ago Dimensity 1100 and Dimensity 1200 – 6nm processors for flagship smartphones with 5G.