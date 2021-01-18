MediaTek will show another Dimensity 1100 chip on January 20
MediaTek has scheduled the presentation of its flagship Dimensity 1200 chip on January 20. As it turned out, on Wednesday we will be shown not one processor, but a whole line.
According to the Chinese insider Digital Chat Station, the event is worth waiting for another SoC Dimensity 1100, which will become a slightly simplified version of Dimensity 1200 (MT6893). The novelty will receive a reduced GPU frequency. Otherwise, the SoC will have the same specifications.
It is credited with Cortex A78 and Cortex A55 cores with 1 + 3 + 4 architecture, a maximum clock speed of 2.6 GHz, an updated ISP module, as well as support for cameras up to 108 MP, FHD + displays up to 144 Hz, LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 drives.
MediaTek Dimensity 1100 will be installed in smartphones of the middle price segment.