Media: The stars of Sex and the City will star in the sequel

In Hollywood, rumours are spreading rapidly that the famous TV series starring Sarah Jessica Parker will receive a sequel on the HBO Max streaming platform. An insider on the PageSix portal said that almost all of the famous four from New York would take part in the reboot filming, except for Kim Cattrall, who has repeatedly said that she has long said goodbye to the role of Samantha Jones.

The series “Sex and the City” ended in 2004, but a few years later the heroines were reunited twice on the big screen in the same name’s films. A third tape was also planned, but work on it was stopped due to Parker and Cattrall’s conflict: the actresses have long hated each other.

In September last year, Sarah Jessica Parker admitted that she was not against “reexamining” the fate of her heroine and characters Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon. “I’d love to see where they all ended up,” the star said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. – The world has changed … technology and social networks, #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. I think Carrie Bradshaw would love to share her thoughts and feelings. “