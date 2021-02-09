Media reports on the new suspects in the death of Diego Maradona

The Argentine prosecutor’s office continues to investigate Diego Maradona’s death, who died on November 25 last year, and three new suspects have appeared in the case, Marca reports.

The prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into three medical workers, whose actions could lead to the Argentine’s death. The suspects included psychologist Carlos Diaz, who worked with Maradona a few months before his death. Two nurses Diana Gisela Madrid and Ricardo Almiron, who are also suspected of negligence.

Maradona’s death became known on November 25 last year; the former footballer was 60 years old. In 2000, the International Football Federation (FIFA) recognized Maradona and Pele as the best players of the 20th century. The Argentinean won the Internet voting; FIFA officials chose the Brazilian.

After Maradona’s death, investigative actions began, the basis for them was the testimony of Maradona’s daughters, who questioned the actions of doctors who monitored the condition of the former football player.

The Argentinean prosecutor’s office brought charges against the psychiatrist Agustina Kosachov, the doctor Leopoldo Luque is also a suspect. He was suspected of manslaughter and failure to assist the patient.