Media: Petter Northug is sentenced to seven months in prison

An Oslo court sentenced two-time Olympic ski champion Norwegian Petter Northug to seven months in prison for drug possession, NRK reported.

It is also reported that Northug was stripped of his driver’s license for life. It is noted that the former athlete did not object to the punishment. At the same time, there is a practice in Norway when a driver’s license can be restored, but not less than five years after their withdrawal.

In mid-August, Northug said on his Instagram that he was stopped by the police for speeding and sent for a medical examination. The Norwegian added that the police found cocaine in his house. The media reported that the prosecutor brought charges against the 34-year-old ex-athlete of speeding, driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of cocaine.

It was later revealed that Northug’s blood test showed that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving when the police stopped him, so the drug-driving charge was dropped.

Northug retired in December 2018. In 2010 at the Vancouver Olympics, he won two gold, one silver and one bronze. Also on account of the Norwegian 13 gold (a record among men) and three silver medals of the world championships and two victories in the overall standings of the World Cup (2010, 2013).