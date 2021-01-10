Media: Olivia Wilde ditched fiance for Harry Styles

The network went crazy when the 26-year-old performer appeared at his manager’s wedding and 36-year-old Olivia Wilde, in whose film he is now filming. Celebrities held hands, so no one doubted that they were connected by something more than just friendship. A couple of months earlier, it became known that the actress and director had parted ways with Jason Sudeikis. Insiders are sure: Harry Styles was the reason for the breakup.

Olivia and Jason were together for about seven years, but they never officially became husband and wife. They are raising two children – 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy. They started talking about the separation of the stars in November: according to The Post insiders, by that time Wilde had been dating Styles for a month, which drove Sudeikis crazy.

“Olivia and Jason had problems like any other couple, but he still loves her – he adores her and that makes the whole situation very sad. He always tried to save the family, – said a source from the ex-couple’s inner circle. – [Magazine] People tried to arrange things so that Harry and Olivia have only been dating for the last few weeks, but they are not. Jason found out about Harry and brought Olivia to a conversation. She asked for a divorce, after which the news of the separation became known to everyone. “

Styles and Wilde have known each other for a long time; their relationship has grown from friendly to romantic on the set of the film “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart,” in which the ex-One Direction member replaced Shia Labeouf.