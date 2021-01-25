Media: Kourtney Kardashian has a new boyfriend

Information about 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life appears on the network extremely rarely, unlike her ex-husband Scott Disick, who starts new relationships one after another. However, now the celebrity decided to follow the example of the ex-spouse and, according to media, began dating the drummer of the punk band Blink 182, Travis Barker.

Courtney’s fans conducted a small investigation on the Internet and found out that the musician had left pink emoticons under the star’s Instagram pictures more than once. And the other day, the same stories appeared in the profiles of the stars. They published a gorgeous mountain view from Kris Jenner’s (Courtney’s mom) house.

Note that Kardashian and Barker have been communicating for several years. They attend the same church and live in Calabasas’s same area (a city in California). Their children are also friends and spend a lot of time together.

Recall that Courtney, along with her former lover Disick, is raising 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Rain. And Travis is raising 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.