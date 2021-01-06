Media: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced

The problems in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family began in the summer of 2020 after the rapper’s bipolar disorder worsened. The rapper said that he intends to divorce his wife, but then he took his words back and apologized. Kim hardly forgave her husband and even tried to improve relations, but now divorce is inevitable.

As reported by Page Six, Kim has already hired celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser to handle her litigation. True, while Kardashian is in no hurry to apply to the state authority. “They keep it a secret. But they do get divorced. Kim hired Laura Wasser, and they are already preparing all the paperwork, ”- said the insider. During the Christmas holidays, the divorce proceedings were suspended but now resumed with renewed vigour.

Kim and Kanye live separately. The rapper spends most of his time on a ranch in Wyoming, and the Instagram star with four children is in Calabash. “Kim persuaded Kanye to go there so that they could live a separate life, settle things quietly and quietly part and divorce,” the source explained.

We will remind the couple got married in 2014, having played a magnificent wedding in Italy. The year before, they had a daughter, North, in 2015, a son, Saint, in 2018, a daughter of Chicago, and 2019, a son, Psalm.