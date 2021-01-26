McGregor suspended from fighting for six months

Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor was suspended for six months. Reported by MMAJunkie.

McGregor suspended for medical reasons. He is suspected of injuries to the right tibia and fibula. The athlete will be able to return to the octagon earlier if the damage is not serious and will be quickly repaired.

On January 25, McGregor shared his plans for the future. The Irishman said that he did not intend to stop but wanted to “get up and fight again.”

At the same time, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White spoke about McGregor’s future. White likened the Irishman’s career to that of the title character in the Rocky films. The head of the promotion explained that “it’s hard to act like a beast when you have everything.”

In the main event of UFC 257, which took place on January 24, American Dustin Poirier defeated McGregor ahead of schedule. The Irishman lost by knockout for the first time in his career.