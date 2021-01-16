McGregor said there is a response to destroy Nurmagomedov

Irish mixed style fighter (MMA) Conor McGregor announced an answer for the destruction of the Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov. MMAJunkie quotes his words.

McGregor felt that Nurmagomedov was afraid to fight him and therefore decided to end his sports career. He called the Russian ridiculous actions since there was a list of great battles ahead of him.

“He ruined everything. His decision is simply absurd. But I have an answer to destroy this person, ”the athlete added.

On January 15, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) head, Dana White, showed a video of the meeting with Nurmagomedov. The functionary announced his desire to persuade the Russian for one more fight to achieve 30 victories in the octagon.

Nurmagomedov ended his career on October 24. He announced this after defeating American Justin Gaethje and defending his UFC lightweight title.