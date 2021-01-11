McGregor promised to knock out Poirier in 60 seconds

Former UFC dual weight champion Conor McGregor has pledged to quickly deal with Dustin Poirier in a January 23 fight at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi that will be the main event of UFC 257.

I like Dustin. I consider him a good fighter. I would even say that he is a great fighter, but still below me in level. I will knock out Dustin in 60 seconds.

Note that Poirier and McGregor first met in the Octagon in September 2014. Then Conor knocked out Dustin in the first round.

We add that all tickets for the UFC 257 tournament are already sold out. UFC President Dana White announced that the McGregor-Poirier fight winner would be a contender for the lightweight promotion belt, the current holder of which is Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.