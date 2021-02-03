McGregor is about to take revenge on Porier

Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor is convinced that he can take revenge on American Dustin Poirier and win a possible third fight. The Mirror reports the athlete’s words.

32-year-old McGregor believes that the main problem in Poirier’s fight was his unpreparedness for kicks from the opponent’s side. “If I pay attention to this aspect, I will return to the game. In that fight, I was in excellent shape, ” he said.

McGregor noted that he did not have to catch his breath between rounds in a chair for the first time in his career. He stressed that in a duel with Poirier, he had no problems with endurance.

At the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tournament on January 24, McGregor entered the octagon for the first time since January 2020. He was defeated by knockout for the first time in his career.

McGregor is a former UFC champion in two weight classes.