McGregor commented on harassment allegations

Irish mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor has commented on the harassment allegations. He spoke about this during an interview with ESPN.

The 32-year-old Irishman avoided specifics. “Terrible things happened to me. But what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger. I was on the edge, but my family and my team supported me, ”he said.

McGregor has been at the centre of scandals more than once after reports of sexual harassment by a fighter. During a vacation in Corsica in September 2020, an Irish athlete was arrested after molesting a married woman intoxicated.

McGregor will return to competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on January 24. Dustin Poirier will be his rival.