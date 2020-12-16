McConnell congratulated Biden on his election victory

The leader of the Republican majority in the Senate spoke after the vote in the Electoral College.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.

Speaking in the Senate, McConnell acknowledged the victory of the democrats in the fight for the White House. On Monday, the election result was officially confirmed by a vote in the Electoral College.

On Monday, Biden’s victory was recognized by several high-ranking Republican senators, including John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Rob Portman, Roy Blunt, and Shelley Moore Capito.