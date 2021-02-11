Mayor of Olympic Village becomes new head of Tokyo Games organizing committee

The new head of the Tokyo Olympic Games’ organising committee after the resignation of Yoshiro Mori will be the mayor of the Olympic Village, Saburo Kawabuchi. This was announced on Thursday by the TV channel TBS.

Kawabuchi is 84 years old. He is a retired footballer and currently serves as an advisor to the Japan Football Association.

The Fuji TV channel previously reported the upcoming resignation of Mori. A meeting of the executive board of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee is due on Friday. On it, most likely, this decision will be made.

Morey has been at the centre of a scandal over his words that the increase in the number of women in sports committees and federations leads to prolonged meetings. He explained this because women, in his opinion, perform too long, and each of them considers it necessary to say something. Subsequently, the head of the organizing committee apologized for his statements but did not immediately resign.

The head of the organizing committee has already been condemned by several politicians and companies-sponsors of the Games, including Toyota (“Toyota”). Opposition parties in Japan also intend to jointly demand from the government to resolve Mori’s resignation as soon as possible. Also, about 500 volunteers and participants in the Olympic torch relay refused their work in protest.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to occur from July 24 to August 9, 2020, but due to the pandemic, the competition was postponed for a year and will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. At the same time, the name of the Tokyo 2020 Games has been retained.