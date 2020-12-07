Matthew Perry shares the first picture of his fiancee on social networks

51-year-old actor Matthew Perry said that he proposed to his 29-year-old lover Molly Hurwitz. A few days after the announcement of the engagement, the actor of the series “Friends” showed his beloved and his followers on Instagram, posting a snapshot of her on the blog.

In the photo, Molly is posing in a T-shirt that says “Could this be more than just a T-shirt?” And in another picture, she is photographed in a baseball cap with the same words.

True, the pictures on the actor’s social networks did not appear by accident – Perry attracted the bride to advertise his product line, which he launched recently. The proceeds from their sale, Matthew will send to the World Health Organization to fight COVID-19.

The marriage with Hurwitz will be the first for the actor. Before meeting with Matthew, nothing is known about Molly’s personal life. Although she is directly related to the film and show business industry – the actor’s beloved works as a literary manager in Hollywood – the general public has not heard her name before. The couple’s relationship, however, has been going on for about two years. The actor calls his bride “the most wonderful woman on the planet”, and this is not surprising: Molly helped him cope with drug addiction and depression.