Matthew Perry introduced a new family member

On Instagram, the 51-year-old actor posted a touching picture with his new pet – an adorable puppy named Alfred.

“This is me and Alfred Perry. Who is prettier? Don’t answer, ”signed Matthew Perry on the photo. Fans of the series “Friends” found it funny – as you know, Chandler Byng disliked dogs and avoided them.

Alfred already has his own small army of fans on the social network: more than 76 thousand people have subscribed to his Instagram page. In one of the photos, the baby sleeps comfortably next to Matthew. “I’m not very helpful while my father is teaching the lines,” reads the caption to the post. Perry is now filming Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and other celebrities.

Last November, Perry revealed that he had become engaged to his 29-year-old sweetheart, Molly Hurwitz. Later, the actor posted photos of the bride on Instagram to draw maximum attention to his charity project. Alfred also helped Matthew present a mini-collection inspired by his character from Friends.