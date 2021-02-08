Mathematicians reduced the size of the neural network by 6 times without retraining it

A team of mathematicians found a way to reduce the size of the trained neural network by six times without spending additional resources on retraining it. The approach is based on finding the correlation between the weights of neural connections in the original system and its simplified version. The results of the work were published in the journal Optical Memory and Neural Networks.

The structures of artificial neural networks and neurons in a living organism are based on the same principles. The nodes in the network are connected, but some of them receive the signal, and some transmit it, activating or suppressing the next element in the chain. Any signal, such as a picture or sound, requires many network elements and their outgoing connections to process. However, computer models have limited capacity and memory. To work with large amounts of data, specialists have to invent various ways to reduce the capacity requirements, including the so-called quantization. This helps reduce resource consumption but requires system retraining.

“Several years ago we performed efficient and economical quantization of weights on the Hopfield network. It is an associative memory network with symmetric connections between elements, which are formed according to the Hebb rule. In the course of its operation, the activity of the network is reduced to a certain state of equilibrium, and when it is reached, the problem is considered solved. The findings of this study were later applied to deep learning direct learning networks, which are very popular in image recognition today. Typically, these networks require re-training after quantization, but we have found a way to avoid this.” Yakov Karandashev, Ph.D., associate professor at RUDN University.

The main idea behind simplifying artificial neural networks is the so-called quantization of weights, that is, reducing the number of bits per weight. Quantization involves averaging the signal: for example, if applied to an image, all pixels representing different shades of the same color become identical. Mathematically, this means that neural connections that are similar in certain parameters should have the same weight (or importance), expressed as a number.

A team of mathematicians from RUDN University performed calculations and created formulas that effectively establish correlations between weights in a neural network before and after quantization. On their basis, scientists developed algorithms with which a trained neural network could classify images. In their experiment, the mathematicians used a text package of 50,000 photographs that could be divided into 1,000 groups. After training, the network was quantized using the new method and was not retrained. The results were then compared with other quantization algorithms.

After quantization, classification accuracy decreased by only 1%, but the required storage space was reduced by six times. Experiments show that this network does not require retraining due to the strong correlation between the original and quantized weights. This approach can help save resources when performing urgent tasks or working on mobile devices.