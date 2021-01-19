Mathematical model showed how dangerous bacteria form colonies

A new mathematical model showed how gonorrhea-causing bacteria, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, form colonies. The study is published in Physical Review Letters.

Each time you shower, you can see the small droplets of water combine to form larger droplets. Until they become heavy enough to run down the wall. This everyday occurrence is called coalescence, and it has given scientists the key to understanding how bacteria form colonies.

Researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, FAU), Max Planck Center for Physics and Medicine (Max-Planck-Zentrum für Physik und Medizin, MPZPM) and the Institute for Physics of Complex Systems. Max Planck Institute in Dresden (Max-Planck-Institut für Physik komplexer Systeme, MPI-PKS) succeeded in developing a statistical model to describe the formation, dynamics and mechanics of such cell colonies.

When bacteria conquer new territories, one of their first tasks is to unite and form microscopic colonies. Within these communities, microorganisms are better protected from external forces, antibiotics and other negative influences than individually. Therefore, in this form, they are more dangerous to humans and other organisms. This also applies to gonococci (Neisseria gonorrhoeae), which within a few hours form clusters of spherical cells on human skin (mucus), consisting of several thousand unicellular organisms.

Like many other bacteria, Neisseria gonorrhoeae has long, mobile filamentous processes called pili. They use them to attach to surfaces and move around. They help bacteria interact with each other and bond together to form colonies. Under a microscope, this process resembles the coalescence of water droplets.

Researchers from Erlangen and Dresden have now succeeded in describing this behavior of N. gonorrhoeae mathematically. Credit: Hui-Shun Kuan / FAU.

In a joint project led by postdoc Hui-Shun Kuan (FAU), Wolfram Penisch (Cambridge University postdoc), Professor Frank Yulicher (MPI-PKS) and Professor Vasily Zaburdaev, Head of the Department of Mathematics of Natural Sciences at FAU, developed a theory to describe these processes using methods statistical physics. They use the forces acting between bacteria through pili as a starting point for their model. Thus, they were able to mathematically reconstruct the development of the colonies. The process is similar to condensation of a liquid or separation of two phases such as water and oil. When the number of bacteria per unit area exceeds a certain limit, they spontaneously combine and form a dense blob, surrounded by only a few individual cells.

These cell droplets are viscoelastic: they respond elastically to rapid deformation and move like a viscous fluid for a long period of time. The appropriate behavior they exhibit depends on whether the web of intertwined saws has time to rebuild. The researchers’ model shows the central role of these filamentous projections in colony formation and how they determine their mechanical properties.

The results obtained can be generalized and also used to describe the mechanics and dynamics of dense clusters of cells, such as solid tumors or tissues. Thus, the theory can help physicians identify potential targets for slowing or even stopping the formation of bacterial colonies or tumors with new active substances.