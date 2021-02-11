Free News

Mastercard will start accepting payments in cryptocurrency from 2021

Mastercard will start accepting payments in several cryptocurrencies in 2021. What specific cryptocurrencies are in question, the company does not specify.

Right now, we are preparing for the future of cryptocurrency and payments, announcing that Mastercard will start supporting some cryptocurrencies this year directly on our network.

Raj Damodaran, executive vice president of digital assets, blockchain technology, and partnerships
At the same time, he stressed that the payment system does not plan to support all existing cryptocurrencies and intends to use stablecoins backed by real assets.

According to Damodran, we are talking, first of all, stablecoins – this is a cryptocurrency backed by real assets since Mastercard takes advantage of stable transactions and not investments.

The company intends to service operations, not with all cryptocurrencies existing today, without specifying what specific cryptocurrencies are in question.

The company added that it would ensure the privacy of consumers’ data at the same level that “people expect from their credit cards.””

