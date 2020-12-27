Mass vaccination against coronavirus begins in Europe

On December 27, several European countries began mass vaccination against coronavirus at once. The authorities are using EU-approved Pfizer and BioNTech technology.

Now, certain categories of residents of Germany, France, Spain, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Spain and Italy can receive the vaccine. For vaccination, the patient must express his consent, it will be free for everyone.

Most countries will be the first to administer the vaccine to the elderly – those over 80. Doctors will be the first to go to nursing homes and administer the vaccine to both residents and staff. The vaccine will then be given to social workers and physicians working in intensive care units and ambulances. The authorities of the countries also promise to identify several more “risk groups” that often encounter older people and can be dangerous for them.

Further, the vaccine will be given to people 60-70 years old or carriers of chronic diseases that can be seriously affected by COVID-19. These include patients with kidney or liver disease or cancer.

Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Luxembourg and Switzerland will begin vaccinations in the near future. The authorities of these countries have entered into an agreement on a joint vaccination and strategy to combat the coronavirus. Countries promise to swiftly share information on the spread of the virus, vaccination progress and countering misinformation.

Earlier, the WHO said that the total number of people infected with COVID-19 for the entire time of the pandemic reached 80 million people. Of these, 45.4 million people recovered, and 1.76 million died. Most cases of coronavirus were found in the United States – 19 million people.