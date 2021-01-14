Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy reach divorce agreement

Eight months after the divorce was announced, 34-year-old Mary-Kate Olsen and 51-year-old Olivier Sarkozy finally agreed. This was announced yesterday by their lawyers.

Details of the deal, which the former spouses concluded yesterday, are still unknown. However, judging by the words of their lawyers, Olsen and Sarkozy managed to reach an agreement without scandals. Both spouses attended by video link. When the judge asked if they would mind the proposal to agree and finally divorce, they said no. They will officially formalize their divorce on January 25.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have been married for five years. They signed a prenuptial agreement, according to which the former actress and fashion designer will continue to own a fortune of $ 250 million, no matter what happens.

The main stumbling block in the spouses’ divorce was their townhouse in New York worth $ 13.5 million – Mary-Kate and Olivier own it together. Now they have to sell it. In addition, the couple owns a luxury home on Long Island, which is also valued at several million dollars. In the midst of the pandemic, Sarkozy moved his ex-wife Charlotte Bernard and their children there. As a result, Mary-Kate was forced to leave there, because, although she was on good terms with her husband’s former family, she did not want to live with its members under the same roof.

The official reason for the separation of the couple is unknown. But it is said that while Mary-Kate was ready for motherhood and wanted to have children, her husband opposed it. At the same time, he did not like that his wife devotes too much time to work and is successfully building her career.