Marvel presented trailers for three TV series at once

Trailers of three upcoming Marvel series, which will appear on the Disney + platform, have been published online. Talking about “WandaVision”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki” with Tom Hiddleston.

“We are an unusual couple.” Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/letFoLPjji — WandaVision (@wandavision) December 11, 2020

In the second trailer for Wanda Vision, the superheroes Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) begin a new, in their opinion, ideal and quiet life in a small town. At some point, spouses discover that their reality is not what it seems. The miniseries will premiere on January 15th.

New trailer for ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ pic.twitter.com/Y33IJAB1Wp — Marvel Facts (@MarveIFacts) December 11, 2020

In “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” the action unfolds after the events shown in the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). Now it’s up to Sam Wilson (Falcon) to save the world after Steve Rogers appointed him the new Captain America. Judging by the epic battles shown in the trailer, the main characters will face many dangers and adventures.

The show is scheduled to premiere on March 19.

In the series “Loki”, viewers learn what happened to Thor’s brother after the final part of “The Avengers” (in the tape Loki is teleported somewhere with the help of the stolen Stone of Space. – Ed.). The hero of Hiddleston has a long journey through space and time to correct his mistakes.