Mark Stone became the first captain in Vegas Golden Knights history

According to the league’s website, striker Mark Stone became the first captain in the history of the Vegas Golden Knights NHL club.

Stone has been the alternate captain of the team since February 2019, when he moved to Vegas in an exchange with Ottawa. Vegas was founded in 2017 and played for three seasons in the NHL without the main captain.

Last season, Stone scored 63 points in 65 regular-season games (21 goals and 42 assists), and 17 points in 20 playoff games (7 + 10). He has 385 points (149 + 236) in 449 matches in the regular season of the NHL with Ottawa and Vegas.