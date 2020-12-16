Mark Hunt got into a fight at the weigh-in ceremony

On December 16, a professional boxing tournament will be held in Sydney (Australia). Renowned mixed martial arts veteran and former UFC interim heavyweight title contender Mark Hunt will be on his card.

The aged Samoan will fight for the third time in his career according to the rules of boxing, and his opponent will be Paul Gallen. On the eve of the confrontation, the rivals held a traditional weigh-in ceremony.

But in its course, there was a scandal. Hunt pushed his opponent first, and then hit him, in effect, starting a fight at the ceremony. Recall that Tim Tszyu and Bowen Morgan will perform in the main event of the show in Sydney.