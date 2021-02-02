Marilyn Manson responded to allegations of sexual assault

Actress Evan Rachel Wood said publicly yesterday that the 52-year-old rock artist had abused her during their relationship – the stars dated from 2007 to 2010.

Following the Westworld star, other women spoke up, sharing gruesome details of Marilyn Manson’s behaviour, including sexual harassment and manipulation.

On the same day, his working relationship with Manson was severed by his record label Loma Vista, thanks to which the singer released his new album late last year. The company said it would not be promoting the record. Marilyn also lost his role in the series “American Gods”: the TV channel Starz noted that it would cut him out of the episodes already filmed.

On Instagram, Manson commented on the accusations against him:

“Obviously my life and my work have long been a magnet for controversy, but recent statements about me are a terrible distortion of reality. My intimate relationships have always been consistent with my partners of the same beliefs. Regardless of how – and why – other people are distorting the past now, the truth is there. “

The singer closed comments on the post, but the network noticed that his wife Lindsay Yusich liked the publication.