Mariah Carey’s song breaks a record on Spotify

According to fans of the singer Mariah Carey, not many works convey the Christmas season’s spirit as much as her permanent 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas Is You. Each year, the song is at the top of the Billboard charts as millions of fans worldwide return to the track at the end of December.

WOW 🤯🥳😭 I know people think I’m making “coin” (lil’ secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I’m sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️‼️❄️❄️❄️‼️ https://t.co/jlhrtiN0h1 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2020

In a difficult 2020, All I Want for Christmas Is You took on a different meaning, symbolizing a new period’s approach. Carey’s Christmas track made a one-day record on the Spotify platform with 17,223,000 plays per day.

In 2019, the song already held several previous one-day records, although it competed with Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”, which collected 15 million plays per day in January this year. Other tracks from Carey’s 1994 album Merry Christmas are also popular, but can’t match the record-breaking hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, which remains America’s top-selling track on Christmas Eve.