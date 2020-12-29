Free News

Mariah Carey’s song breaks a record on Spotify

BY Sam Smith 18 Views
According to fans of the singer Mariah Carey, not many works convey the Christmas season’s spirit as much as her permanent 1994 hit All I Want for Christmas Is You. Each year, the song is at the top of the Billboard charts as millions of fans worldwide return to the track at the end of December.

In a difficult 2020, All I Want for Christmas Is You took on a different meaning, symbolizing a new period’s approach. Carey’s Christmas track made a one-day record on the Spotify platform with 17,223,000 plays per day.

In 2019, the song already held several previous one-day records, although it competed with Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”, which collected 15 million plays per day in January this year. Other tracks from Carey’s 1994 album Merry Christmas are also popular, but can’t match the record-breaking hit All I Want for Christmas Is You, which remains America’s top-selling track on Christmas Eve.